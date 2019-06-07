Naked, Muddy Florida Man Arrested in Chicken Coop

A Florida man is in police custody in upstate New York following an odd series of events involving mud and an axe.

25-year-old John Mehne of Sarasota reportedly led police on a chase, crashed a stolen car and fled on foot.

Then after a 7-hour manhunt, he was found naked, covered with mud, inside a chicken-coop.

State police say Mehne faces numerous charges, including criminal possession of stolen property for crashing an Audi A5 reported stolen in Florida and cruelty to animals for killing a dog and some chickens with an axe.

Police say their K-9 bit Mehne before he was taken into custody.