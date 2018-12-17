Names of Predatory Priests to be Released Today

The priests accused of sexually abusing minors are expected to be identified by two branches of the biggest order of Catholic priests.
The Midwest and Maryland branches of the Jesuits are expected to release their lists of abusive priests today dating back more than 60 years.
One of those priests is Donald J. O’Shaughnessy, who’s accused of repeatedly raping a boy at a private Catholic school in suburban Chicago.
The boy is now a middle-aged man and he says he remembers every detail about the office at Loyola Academy where he says O’Shaughnessy assaulted him when the priest was his academic adviser.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mark Zuckerberg Lost $15 Billion This Year! If It Absolutely Needs to Get There by Xmas, Ship it Now Florida Man Arrested After Attempting to Trade Marijuana for Food Doral Teacher Arrested For Making Alleged Advances on a 13-Year-Old Student “Justice” Is The Word of the Year Tragic “Death by Dad” Shooting in Martin County
Comments