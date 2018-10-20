Nancy Pelosi confronted by angry protestors in FL

A crowd of protesters confronted Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday during a campaign stop in Coral Gables, Florida.

The incident was caught on camera, showing Pelosi not engaging and calmly entering Florida Democratic House candidate Donna Shalala’s headquarters as she gets surrounded by the protesters.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise spoke out about the incident via Twitter condemning the crowd for their actions against Pelosi.

A spokesman for Pelosi told the Washington Post that Republicans and President Trump are responsible for inciting such mob behavior.

“It is deeply sad but unsurprising that we now see that ugliness rearing its head,” she said. “It is stunning that Republicans have the gall to call courageous survivors of sexual assault a ‘mob,’ at the same time they incite and condone violent actions like this. Republicans must condemn this vile and dangerous conduct, and stop the reckless and dangerous rhetoric that encourages it.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Michael Cohen urges people to vote to avoid more ‘years of this craziness’ FL mom accused of sending teenage daughter to attack people with machete At least 60 dead after a train runs into crowd in India Governor Rick Scott appeals medical marijuana court ruling Report: Pop-star Rihanna turns down Super Bowl LIII halftime to support Colin Kaepernick Thousands of migrants halted on Guatemala-Mexico bridge
Comments