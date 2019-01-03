Nancy Pelosi voted House speaker

Nancy Pelosi of California was voted Democratic House speaker Thursday officially reclaiming the gavel for the second time with 220 votes.

Pelosi takes over House leadership in the wake of the partial government shutdown and as her party continues to challenge President Donald Trump over border security.

Thursday, she is pictured entering the chamber as the House of Representatives assembles for the first day of the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington.

Democrats will control the House for at least the next two years with their new 235-199 majority.

Republicans who have held the chamber for the last eight years will keep the Senate and White House, possibly creating the need for some bipartisan cooperation.

Democratic leaders aim to pass bills Thursday night to reopen the government and the nine unfunded U.S. departments.

However, “the Senate has pledged not to take up the proposals as Trump threatens to veto them,” CNBC reports.

