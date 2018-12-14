Nancy Wilson, Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Dies at 81

Nancy Wilson, a three time Grammy-winning artist who called herself a “song stylist” has died at the age of 81. She died peacefully at her home on Thursday after a long illness, according to her manager, Devra Hall Levy. Wilson’s musical influences included Dinah Washington and Nat “King” Cole. Wilson made her debut with her single “Guess Who I Saw Today.” Her biggest hit was in 1964 with her song, “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” which landed the #11 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles. The song also earned her a Grammy Award for best R&B recording.

Wilson was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, the eldest of six children. As a young girl she would often sing in church and in High School, she won a talent contest sponsored by a local TV station and was given her own program. Wilson briefly attended Central State College, then she toured Ohio with the Rusty Bryant’s Carolyn Club Big Band and met other jazz artists such as Adderley, who encouraged her to move to New York. It wasn’t long before Wilson had a regular gig performing at The Blue Morocco, and she got in touch with Adderley’s manager, John Levy.

After a musical and acting career that lasted six decades, Wilson retired from live performances in 2011. Wilson is survived by her son, Kacy Dennis; daughters Samantha Burton and Sheryl Burton; sisters Karen Davis and Brenda Vann and five grandchildren.