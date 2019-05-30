Naples man claims he broke into home because alligators were chasing him

A Naples man is behind bars for breaking into a home after claiming to have committed the crime because alligators were chasing him.

The homeowner called police after he found 30-year-old Bryan Berkley in his kitchen.

At the scene deputies found Berkley breaking into a work truck in the driveway, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to brochures promoting the truck owner’s business.

When questioned, Berkley told police he was being chased by alligators and was trying to get a drink of water.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Deputies also believe Berkley is responsible for damage to a pool cage and screens at another home on the street.

He is facing felony charges of Burglary and Grand Theft, and two misdemeanor charges of Criminal Mischief.