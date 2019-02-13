NASA Calling Lost Mars Rover One More Time

NASA will announce today whether it’s been able to make contact with the Opportunity Mars rover that could be stuck under a pile of red Mars dust.

Opportunity’s been silent since June when it got caught up in a Martian dust storm.

The space agency made what could turn out to be a final attempt to rouse the rover last night.

NASA will update Opportunity’s status in a news conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The golf cart-sized rover landed on Mars in January of 2004.

Opportunity and its twin rover Spirit have sent back volumes of valuable information about Mars over the past 15 years.