NASA is Aiming to Send Astronauts to Mars by 2033

NASA is looking to expedite its timeline and send astronauts to Mars by 2033, according to NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine.

“We need to learn how to live and work in another world. The moon is the best place to prove those capabilities and technologies. The sooner we can achieve that objective, the sooner we can move on to Mars,” he said on Tuesday in a congressional hearing.

The budget for the new suggested timeline needs to be approved. NASA spent at least $11.9 billion on the SLS, which was supposed to be ready by December 2017.

Bridenstein said a trip to Mars would take at least two years. Mars is approximately 33 million miles from Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles, which would be days away from Earth. To date, the U.S. has landed eight spacecraft on Mars, including NASA’s Insight, which landed on Mars in November 2018.