NASCAR preps for final July 4th weekend race at Daytona International Speedway

Saturday’s NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway will be one to remember as it marks the end of an era.

The race was first held July 4th weekend in 1959 and has since become a tradition.

In late March, DIS President Chip Wile announced that beginning in 2020, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race shift from its July 4th weekend date to Saturday night, Aug. 29 and would serve as the final race of the NASCAR regular season.

According to reports, the decision came in efforts to increase attendance and combat blazing Florida temperatures.

Defending champion Erik Jones says he’s sad to see the tradition end.