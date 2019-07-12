National French Fry Day: Who Do You Think Has The BEST FRIES?

It’s National French Fry Day!!!!!

Today (July 13) we celebrate the delicious food that practically no one can resist, the french fry.

So many different sites did polls to try and determine what fast food joint makes the best, some say McDonald’s others were Five Guys, Arby’s, Chick-Fli-A and so on.

My favorite is a toss up between cajun fries from Five Guys, and Arby’s.

 

 

SHARE