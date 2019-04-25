National Pretzel Day Means Free Pretzels!

National Pretzel Day happens tomorrow the 26th, and that only means one thing! Free pretzels to go around!! Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving everyone pretzels, and Auntie Anne’s is doing a BOGO sale! Yes please!!
View this post on Instagram
Pop over on #NationalWetzelsDay – it’s coming up April 26th and there’s literally no way we could be more excited…except if someone handed us all these OG pretzels at once. GET READY TO GRAB: on #PretzelDay we’re giving out 1 free pretzel to everyone. Don’t get it twisted – no one parties like us!