National Spelling Bee Crowns 8 Co-Champions, Scripps Ran Out of Words

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has crowned eight co-champions who went the final five rounds without misspelling a single word.

Dr. Jacques Bailly said they threw the dictionary at those eight children, and the “champions showed the dictionary who was boss.”

At the end of round 17, the competitors were told that because the judges were running out of hard words, anyone still standing after 20 rounds would be named co-champions.

Each will get a $50,000 check for being a co-champion.