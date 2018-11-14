Nation’s 2nd All-Gay City Commission Sworn In Locally

Wilton Manors in Broward County is now the second city in the nation with an all-gay city commission.

The mayor and city commissioners of Wilton Manors were sworn in yesterday.

Justin Flippen is sworn as Wilton Manors new mayor. Wilton Manors now has the only all gay city commission in Florida and the second in the nation. pic.twitter.com/6nXfU5VmwJ — Sallie James (@james_sallie) November 14, 2018

The only straight member of the commission lost his bid for re-election last week.

The LGBTQ organization Victory Fund says Wilton Manors joins Palm Springs, California, as the only U.S. cities with all-gay city commissions.