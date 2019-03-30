Navy SEAL accused of war crimes will be moved to ‘less restrictive confinement,’ says Trump

President Trump announced via Twitter Saturday that Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who is accused of war crimes in Iraq, will be moved to ‘less restrictive confinement.’

According to reports, the move comes after GOP representatives argued on Gallagher’s behalf.

Gallagher is facing premeditated murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the alleged killing of an injured ISIS prisoner and alleged instances of him intentionally firing sniper rounds at civilians.

He has spent six months of detention at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California. He is not expected to emerge until the start of his war crimes trial on May 28.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Polk County Sheriff delivers new bike to teen in remission from leukemia Couple arrested for having sex on ferris wheel The Rolling Stones postpone tour as Mick Jagger seeks medical treatment SWAT Team and Detectives raid “drug den” in Indian River County FBI reportedly reviewing dropped Jussie Smollett charges Gamer whose fake ‘swatting’ call caused officer-involved fatal shooting gets 20 years
Comments