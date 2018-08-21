Nazi Labor Camp Guard Arrested by ICE and Deported to Germany

The White House says a former Nazi labor camp guard, captured by ICE agents, has been deported to Germany.

Jakiw Palij came to the U.S. in 1949 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957 after lying about his Nazi background.

He was the last known Nazi labor guard in the U.S. ICE agents acted on a 2004 deportation order when they arrested him at his home in Queens, New York.

The now 95-year-old admitted to Justice Department officials in 2003 that he trained at a Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland during World War Two.

A White House statement dated today says he took part in a 1943 massacre that killed six-thousand Jews.

