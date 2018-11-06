NB I-75 Shut Down due to Fatal Head-on Wreck in Weston

Florida Highway Patrol says a woman in a Honda Civic was driving the wrong way on I-75 NB at US 27 in Weston and hit a pickup truck head on.

Lanes on I-75 have been closed more than eight hours.

The driver of the Civic was driving south in the northbound lanes.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the two people in the pickup truck were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are trying to determine if alcohol was involved in the deadly crash.