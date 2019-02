May the best coach win!

It all starts TONIGHT (Feb 25) as The Voice season 16 kicks off on NBC.

This season Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelli Clarkson welcome John Legend to the red chair.

The Comeback Stage will return this season with Pop-singer BeBe Rexha giving eliminated contestants a second chance.

The Voice premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.