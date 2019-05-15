NCAA May Allow Student-Athletes to Profit from their Name and Likeness

Cha-ching! The NCAA is considering allowing student-athletes to profit off their own name and likeness just like the pros.

Up until now all the money went to the schools, NCAA and sports apparel companies.

Likeness rights have been a divisive topic for NCAA programs for several years.

The organization announced Tuesday the formation of the NCAA Board of Governors Federal and State Legislation Working Group.

Players are also not allowed to make money by appearing in commercials or signing autographs, causing problems for Johnny Manziel in 2013.

Any potential rule changes could allow athletes to make money in a variety of ways, including endorsements or even getting a cut of jersey sales.

On the other hand, there will be no moves to create a pay-for-play system.