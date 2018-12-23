Negotiations Slow-going in Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown is still expected to continue into at least Thursday, as President Trump and Congress remain in a stalemate over funding for his border wall.

The Senate is slated to return for a full session on December 27.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says, “If you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after a rare Saturday session, “Listen, anything can happen.”

However, President Trump tweeted on Sunday and earlier on Saturday that he is not budging:

The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe. We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

As negotiations continued with no apparent sign of significant progress, he also tweeted:

I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown – Staying in the White House! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay. On Syria, we were originally… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

Trump was previously scheduled to spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago with First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron. The First Lady and their son are scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on Sunday, after arriving in Palm Beach on Friday evening.

For their part, Democrats have previously offered to maintain existing levels of spending at $1.3 billion for fencing at the border, as well as other security.

Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, the Republican chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said on Saturday that a quick ending to the shutdown is “not probable.”

Mick Mulvaney, the incoming chief-of-staff at the White House, agrees, telling Fox News that he believes the shutdown will continue until the new Congress is in place on January 3. He added that Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next Speaker is likely to impact negotiations over a border wall.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker tells CNN that the fact that Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and President Trump must unanimously endorse a deal to fund the government before voting shows that the effort is a “purposely contrived fight.”

The shutdown is affecting about 800,000 federal employees in departments and agencies including: the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice.

About 420,000 of those employees are defined as “essential” and are required to work without pay during the shutdown. The other 380,000 will be furloughed.

Nearly all NASA employees and 52,000 workers from the Internal Revenue Service are among those being told to stay home, in addition to 8 in 10 employees from the National Park Service.

Other agencies, such as the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, were previously funded and continue to operate as usual.

In addition, the U.S. Postal Service, is not affected, as it is an independent agency. Social Security checks, troops on duty, and TSA officers and air traffic controllers are also unaffected, nor are the FBI, Border Patrol and the Coast Guard.