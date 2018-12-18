Neo-Nazi couple who named their baby after Hitler jailed as terrorists

Tuesday, a British neo-Nazi couple who named their son after Adolf Hitler was sentenced to several years in prison for their role in a terrorist organization.

Adam Thomas, 22, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, while Claudia Patatas, 38, was jailed for five years, Fox News reports.

Prosecutors say the couple wanted to “bring back concentration camps” and that Thomas once told another National Action member that “all Jews must be put to death” and “all non-whites were intolerable.”

Thomas was also found guilty of having the book Anarchist’s Cookbook which is considered a terrorist manual that had instructions to make “viable bombs,” according to Fox News.

Four other members of the group were also given prison sentences under counter-terrorism laws in Birmingham, UK.

All sentenced members were part of the banned extreme right-wing neo-Nazi group National Action.