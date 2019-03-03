Neo-Nazi Group’s New Leader Speaks Out on VA Violence

The Detroit-based neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement has a new president, and it is a move that is creating quite a bit of debate.

In a move that has surprised many, NSM’s new leader is a black man, California pastor and activist named James Hart Stern.

He told CNN on Friday that his goal is, “Change it, reverse it, and ultimately destroy it.”

Stern says former NSM president Jeff Schoep turned the position over to him due to infighting by some of the group’s core members, as well as to try and escape a lawsuit against the group for allegedly having a role in the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago.

The NSM and Schoep, in addition to more than 20 other organizations and individuals which include convicted murderer James Alex Fields, are being sued in civil court by victims who were injured in the clashes.

The lawsuit states, “The violence, suffering, and emotional distress that occurred in Charlottesville was a direct, intended, and foreseeable result of Defendants’ unlawful conspiracy.”

Schoep, however, says that Stern tricked him. In an open letter to the organization’s members, he admits to appointing Stern as president on paper, but claims Stern “convinced me that in order to protect our membership from the ongoing lawsuit, I should sign over NSM’s presidency to him.”

One of Stern’s first acts upon becoming president of NSM was to ask a judge to issue a summary judgment finding the organization liable for conspiring to commit violence.

Stern says his long road to taking over the NSM began five years ago, when Schoep became aware that Stern had the prison ID of infamous KKK leader Edgar Ray Killen. Stern says he served time for mail fraud in the same prison with Killen.

Schoep wanted the ID, but Stern refused, starting several years of conversations.

Stern says, “When he and I talked, he made it very clear that I was not his friend.” He adds that Schoep, who led the NSM since 1994, wanted to dissolve the organization, but Stern convinced him not to do so.

The new leader explains, “I told him if he dissolves it, someone else is just going to get it and re-incorporate it, rebrand it. I said if you gave it to me, that won’t happen, and at least you will know who has it. It was a hail Mary of him trying to get out of the consequences of his actions,” he says, referring to the lawsuit.

He adds that he knows the NSM could rebrand and make a fresh start. Stern explains, “You can call yourselves the mother chickens of turtles, for all I care. But that reputation you carry as NSM, which carries fear and revere, it’s gone. I expect every minority, Jewish and black, which has been affected by it… to contact me and reach out so we can put our heads together and make sure that this is done productively.”