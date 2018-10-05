“Neon Church” and an offering: Tim McGraw delivers new single and a bonus

Columbia Nashville/McGraw MusicTim McGraw fans were expecting his new single, “Neon Church,” on Thursday, but they also got another, unexpected bonus: a second song titled “Thought About You.”

Both cuts are from Tim’s upcoming debut for Columbia Nashville, which is expected in 2019.

“I love that there are no rules anymore and I can give fans more music at once,” Tim comments. “I really felt that both these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I’m going with my next project.”

“They’re meaningful to me,” he adds, “and show the diversity of what I’ve been working on musically.”

The Louisiana native co-produced both tracks with his longtime collaborator, Byron Gallimore. Both “Neon Church” and “Thought About You” are available to stream or download now.

