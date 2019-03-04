Netflix Claps Back At Steven Spielberg After Propose Oscars Ban

Steven Spielberg isn’t on board with the academy allowing streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu in the Oscars.

He feels that they shouldn’t be able to compete on that platform, but is okay with them up for an Emmy award.

Netflix had this to say:

