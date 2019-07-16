Netflix removes controversial suicide scene from 13 Reasons Why

Over two years after its initial release, Netflix announced Monday that it was altered the graphic suicide scene in the popular series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix said it has “been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show,” which has been accused of irresponsibly handling the topic of suicide and self-harm.

The creator of the show, Brian Yorkey, also released a statement via Twitter following the announcement.

A statement from our show creator Brian Yorkey. pic.twitter.com/J6XiD9LVkU — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) July 16, 2019

The original, nearly three-minute-long scene, which is no longer available on Netflix, aired midway through the season one finale.

It depicted the suicide of the main character, Hannah Baker played by actress Katherine Langford.

The controversial scene displays the teenager’s entire suicide, which includes graphic video of the girl using a razor blade to kill herself in a bathtub.

Shortly after, Hannah’s mother, played by actress Kate Walsh discovers her daughter’s lifeless body in the blood-filled tub.

Male lead Dylan Minnette provides voiceover during the entire scene as he tells the school’s guidance counselor precisely what happened to Hannah.

The episode opened with a warning to viewers that the installment “may not be suitable for younger audiences” and included “graphic depictions of violence and suicide.”

The show attempted to combat the criticism before removing the scene with a Netflix segment called 13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons,’ which features the cast and delves into the issues surrounding the show.

Despite this, the show received severe criticism and faced further accusations of triggering young adults and teenagers.

The new scene, which has been updated on the Netflix site, features Hannah looking at herself in the mirror before cutting to her parents’ reaction to her suicide.

There is no longer any depiction of the character using a razor blade to end her life or the immediate aftermath.

Netflix will also monitor and issue take-downs for any pirated clips that feature the original, unedited scene, reports say.