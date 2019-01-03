Netflix warns against ‘Bird Box Challenge’ as trend goes viral

Netflix’s most successful film ‘Bird Box’ has become a social media phenomenon with Memes’ posted to platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

However, the social media sensation is now generating a viral challenge that could be dangerous for those who take the trend too far.

In the movie, Sandra Bullock’s character is forced to wear a blindfold to keep monsters away as she travels through treacherous woods and a river while trying to save her children.

The ‘Bird Box Challenge’ has people attempting to go about everyday tasks blindfolded to mimic her character.

Wednesday morning, Netflix took to Twitter to ask fans not to hurt themselves by participating in the ‘Bird Box Challenge.’

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

There have not been any serious injuries due to the ‘Bird Box’ challenge reported at this time.