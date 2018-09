Close shot of roses laying on top and wrapped in American flag

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000. The day has since been imprinted in the minds and hearts of America forever.

103.1 WIRK remembers the victims, their families and the brave first responders on this day. We will #NeverForget.