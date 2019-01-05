New anti-GOP billboard takes aim at Trump,Russia in West Palm Beach

Local anti-Trump and anti-Republican organization Mad Dog PAC has added a controversial new billboard to the West Palm Beach area.

The red sign which is located along the presidential motorcade route on the southwest corner of Southern Boulevard and I-95 seemingly shades President Trump and his alleged affiliation with Russia.

It features the GOP letters for the Republican party; however, the O is instead a hammer and sickle, which appeared on the Soviet Union’s flag and is a Communist symbol.

The group’s website addressed the new billboard by writing the following:

“Time to up the ante!”

“Now that the GOP’s corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob is finally coming to light, we think this update is necessary for our flagship billboard at Mar-A-Lago. Enjoy it, #TraitorTrump. This one’s for you!”

Last Saturday, the organization made headlines for creating a giant balloon of a rat resembling President Donald Trump and for flying it near his regular vacation spot the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

Related content:

Nationwide, tensions continue to flare as the government shutdown enters its second week.