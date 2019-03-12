New bill could arm Paramedics

A new proposal started it’s way up the Senate chain this week that would allow Paramedics to be armed when accompanying police in what they call “high risk” situations.

The proposal was made by Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, and would allow for paramedics and other emergency personnel such as EMT’s, to carry concealed weapons in quote, “hostage incidents, narcotics raids, hazardous surveillance, sniper incidents, armed suicidal persons, barricaded suspects, high risk felony warrant service, fugitives refusing to surrender, and active shooter incidents.”

The proposed bill still has some way to go, having to clear through two house proposal committees yet to come.