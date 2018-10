Blue Bell Ice cream has come out with 2 new flavors this holiday season! Peppermint Bark and Peppermint ice cream will be here just in time for the holidays! The peppermint bark ice cream is mint flavored ice cream with pieces of chocolate chunks and peppermint candy crushed into them! Reminds me of mint chocolate chip but better! The peppermint flavor is flavored ice cream with the candy mixed within! Yum! You know the moment this hits store shelves I be all about it, will you?!