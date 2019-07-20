New Brightline station proposed in Boca Raton

Virgin Trains sent a letter to Mayor Scott Singer on Friday proposing a new station in downtown Boca Raton.

Singer didn’t quite object to the proposal as he hopes it could enhance local business, promote tourism and lighten the traffic flow.

The station would be built near the East lot of the downtown library, and a proposed garage would be big enough to support library patrons, train riders and could potentially have space for additional downtown-accessible parking.

A city meeting will be held on Monday to discuss timelines and cost of the project. Mayor Singer says Virgin Trains are expected to take the weight of the costs.