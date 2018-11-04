New Concerns of Election Meddling Fuel Political Tensions

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The issue of possible Russian interference into U.S. politics seems to be returning to the dialogue as the 2018 midterm election comes to a close.

U.S. officials and tech companies believe that Russians are still targeting American voters by posing as American institutions while creating fake social media posts about issues such as migration and gun control.

Although Russia still denies any interference, the person who is believed to be the first to be charged with interference in this year’s election, Elena Khusyaynova, says “my heart filled with pride” when she learned that she was being charged.

While speaking on Russian TV last week after her indictment in the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections, she added, “It turns out that a simple Russian woman could help citizens of a superpower elect their president.”

Pavel Koshkin, who is with Moscow’s USA and Canada Institute, says that claims of election meddling serve as “a gift to Russian propaganda and Russian politicians.” He explains that those people can use anti-Russian U.S. sentiment “as a tool in stirring anti-Americanism and increasing their approval ratings.”

So far this year, Russian agents have been accused of a British nerve agent attack as well as trying to hack a Netherlands-based chemical weapons watchdog.

Even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indicted a dozen Russians who were connected to the Internet Research Agency last February, the group continues to target Americans online.

One of its sites, called “USAReally,” covers close U.S. congressional races. According to Alexander Malkevich, its chief editor, “Yes, we are a Russian site. We talk to Americans about America. But is that forbidden? Influence readers? Every media wants to do that. … and so what?”

He believes that Russian-American relations will likely not improve anytime soon.