New Court Filing: Flynn Assisted Russian, WikiLeaks Probes

Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, played a more significant role in recent investigations than was originally thought.

According to a newly-released addendum to a December court filing, Flynn’s guilty plea included an agreement to assist Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations into the Trump campaign’s discussions about WikiLeaks, in addition to its “potential efforts to interfere or otherwise obstruct” Mueller.

The document adds that he informed prosecutors of numerous instances in which “either he or his lawyers received communications from persons connected to the Administration or Congress that could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.” It adds that Flynn provided a voicemail recording of one of the examples he gave.

In terms of WikiLeaks, the document says that Flynn gave prosecutors statements that Trump campaign officials made in 2016 after the release of former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails that discussed “the prospect of reaching out to WikiLeaks.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign.

Federal District County Judge Emmett Sullivan postponed Flynn’s sentencing last December in order to give him more time to cooperate with federal prosecutors.