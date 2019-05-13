New Disney Movie Release Dates!

Disney looks like they have a lot up their sleeves in the near future. They have announced some of the movies that are going to hit theaters up until 2027! Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker will be released this December. Three more Star Wars films will also hit the big screen Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 20, 2024 and Dec. 18, 2026!

Avatar is another major movie that is doing big things! Avatar 2 is set to come out on Dec. 17, 2021. Following that, Avatar 3 in 2023, Avatar 4 in 2025 and Avatar 5, will take the screen in 2027!

Aladdin comes out this month on the 24th, The Lion King, July 19th, and another fan favorite Frozen 2 on Nov. 22!

The list goes on and on, and I cannot wait!