New FL Law Allows Self-Driving Vehicles Without Humans

The Sunshine State will soon also become the latest Self-Driving Vehicle State.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that allows for the operation of self-driving vehicles without humans on board.

During the ceremony, which took place at a test track, DeSantis said that he wants to have companies testing the cars move to Florida.

The new law goes into effect on July 1. Vehicles must meet new insurance and safety requirements.

In addition, operators inside self-driving cars will be exempt from the new law – which also becomes official next month – that bans texting while driving and other possibly distracting activities.

As of last March, 29 states have passed laws that allow for the testing of self-driving vehicles or for their operation without humans.