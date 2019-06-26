New FL Laws That Take Effect This Summer and Beyond

A slew of new laws – make that about 200 – take effect in the Sunshine State on July 1, while some are already active, and others remain in the works. Here are some of the highlights:

BRIGHT FUTURES (SB 190)

The requirements for the “Academic” scholarship, which covers tuition and fees entirely at our state colleges and universities, are about to get tougher. A student’s SAT will have to be closer to 1330 than the current score of 1290. The “Medallion” scholarship, which covers 75 percent of the costs, would increase from 1170 to 1200.

TEXTING AND DRIVING (HB 107)

Forget about texting and driving. That will now count as a primary offense.

SCHOOLS OF HOPE (SB 7070)

This bill will allow charter schools to open near public schools that regularly perform poorly.

TESTING FOR TEACHERS (SB 7070)

Want to become a teacher? This eases the testing requirements to become certified.

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS (SB 7070)

Families of four that earn $77,000 or less annually will have access to publicly-funded scholarships for private schools.

GARDENING (SB 82)

Homeowners will now have the right to grow fruits and vegetables in front yard gardens.

CHEAPER DRUGS (HB 19)

More affordable drugs that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be imported to our state from Canada and other countries.

SANCTUARY CITIES (SB 168)

Most provisions of this law which prohibits sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants go into effect on July 1, while the enforcement portion starts October 1.

TOLL ROADS (SB 7068)

The SunCoast Parkway will be expanded from Tampa Bay to Georgia, and the Turnpike will connect to the SunCoast in the western part of Florida.

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES (HB 311)

This law allows for the development of driverless vehicles in our state.

VAPING (SPB 7012)

This one bans vaping at indoor workplaces.

HEMP (SB 1020)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ready to implement rules to govern the growth, use and sale of hemp in our state. It would also regulate CBD products here.

LAWS TAKING EFFECT IN OCTOBER:

SEX DOLLS (B 160)

This new law will prohibit the sale or possession of sex dolls that look like children.

DOGS AND HORSES (SB 96)

Anyone who injures or kills first responders’ dogs or horses could serve up to 15 years in prison, up from five years.

LAWS ALREADY IN EFFECT:

ANTI-SEMITISM (HB 741)

Florida’s schools and colleges are now required to treat allegations of anti-Semitism just as they handle racism.

SCHOOL GUARDIANS (SB 7030)

Trained teachers in certain Florida districts may now volunteer to carry a weapon.

MEDICAL WEED (HB 7015/SB 182)

This law, which Governor DeSantis signed in March, repealed a ban on smokeable medical marijuana.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALES TAX (HB 7123)

Pay no sales tax on back-to-school items from August 2 through 6. That includes clothes that cost $60 or less, school supplies of $15 or less, and computers costing $1,000 or less.

POTENTIAL LAW:

AMENDMENT 4 (HB 7089/SB 7086/SB 7066)

This law restores voting rights for felons in Florida, while it requires them to pay restitution, fine and fees before registering. Although it was set to take effect on July 1, it remains in limbo between the State House and Senate regarding logistics.