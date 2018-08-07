New Jersey Woman Helps Man Pay for Gas Station Food, Hey, It’s Keith Urban!
By 850 WFTL
Aug 7, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a “down-and-out” man pay for his gas station food because he was short a few dollars.
Ruth Reed says he thanked her and said his name was “Keith.”
When she remarked that he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was!
Not believing him, Reed asked his body guard to confirm she was talking to the musician.
“Yep.” Here’s the picture to prove it.

Ruth Reed met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden.

