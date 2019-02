Zac Brown Band are back with new music, and it looks like they’re taking a different path than the one they went down for their last album, Welcome Home.

The group just signed to BMG for the release of their upcoming album, featuring “Someone I Used To Know”.

I for one am a HUGE fan of their new work, and pretty much anything they do!