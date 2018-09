When I was having a conversation with our morning show producer Kristen we got into the sleeping habits of our significant others and we both agreed they love to sleep. Now we all love to sleep but if I sleep past 10:30 am I feel like I have lost my whole day. I am an early riser and want to get my day started ASAP. So this is the question I have for you, can you be in a relationship with a “Sleeper”?

Can you be in a relationship with a "Sleeper"? Yes

No View Results