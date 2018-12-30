New Refrigerator Explodes in WPB Home

A West Palm Beach family narrowly escaped harm when their four-month-old refrigerator suddenly exploded on Saturday morning.

According to Mark Ligondie, “I was in my room. I was asleep and I just heard the bang.”

The force of the blast caused significant damage to several rooms.

Lingondie adds, “There were fumes coming everywhere,” and that the odor made his eyes sting.

He explains, “The fridge exploded and if you look at this angle right here it expanded and expanded so much it bent the metal of the stove.”

A neighbor, Joshua Perez, rushed over to help. He says, “Immediately I just see the smoke. And for them to say we’ve never seen this, this is something we have never seen in our life is kind of alarming.”

He adds, “I’ve actually scheduled an appointment already because of how nervous this has made me just for general maintenance and I think that’s something everyone should do.”

Whirpool has not responded to requests for comment or an explanation.