New South Florida Mayors Take the Helm

A new era of leadership in Riviera and West Palm Beach is officially underway, as a new Riviera Beach mayor and three council members sworn in last night.

New Mayor Ronnie Felder replaced 12-year mayor, Thomas Masters.

Riviera Beach tonight swore in a new mayor for the first time in 12 years. Mayor Ronnie Felder was welcomed with a huge ovation. Mayor Felder and three new council members talk about turning around Riviera Beach, tonight at 11 on @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/bODMAMik6C — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) April 4, 2019

Doug Lawson beat incumbent Terrance Davis for the District 5 council seat.

Julie Botel beat Dawn Pardo last year for the Singer Island council seat, District 4.

She called for everyone on the dais to join hands as a sign of unity at Wednesday’s meeting.

Next for the city is finding a new city manager.

There was a talk at Wednesday’s meeting of bringing back Jonathan Evans after his controversial firing.

Only Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson remains from the Jonathan Evans era.

Incoming West Palm Beach mayor Keith James will be sworn in today. He replaces term-limited Mayor Jeri Muoio who served for 8 years.