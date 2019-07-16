New Video from Secret Wedding of John Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessett

Never-before-seen video from John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s wedding pulls back the curtain on a love story that captivated the nation. JFK Jr.’s longtime friend, Billy Noonan, captured the footage, which is featured in TLC’s new documentary.

In addition to the Apollo 11 50th anniversary, today also marks 20 years since John F Kennedy Junior, his wife Carolyn, and her sister Lauren Bessette died in a small plane crash. Kennedy was piloting when the plane crashed into the ocean off Marta’s Vineyard, Massachusetts