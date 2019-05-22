New York State Passes a Bill to Allow Congress Access to Trump’s State Tax Returns

New York lawmakers passed legislation on Wednesday to give Congress access to President Donald Trump’s state tax returns.

The legislation, which passed 84 to 53, would amend New York law to allow the commissioner of the state Department of Taxation and Finance to release the state tax returns of those in the state, federal and local elected or higher-level public offices.

The bill would apply only to Trump’s state returns, not the federal returns currently in the midst of a battle between House Democrats and the Treasury Department. Trump has refused to make his returns public and is the first president in four decades to do so.