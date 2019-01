A new themed land will be coming to Shanghai Disneyland! Disney’s first ever Zootopia theme is set to open in 2021, only years after Toy Story land opened. The land will represent the movies skyline and most known details. Many of the movies characters will be placed throughout the land, but no word yet on the type of snacks or souvenirs that will be available for purchase. This will be something to look forward to, can’t wait for more info! Do we see a new land coming to Disney World?!