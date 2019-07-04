Newborn Baby Found in Boca Dumpster is Reunited with Father

A newborn baby girl found inside a Boca Raton dumpster last month was returned to her father on Wednesday night, the father’s lawyer confirmed.

Carlos Martins’ lawyer says that a judge ordered that the baby, named Sarah Jimenes Carvalho, be returned to his client.

Rafaelle Sousa, the child’s 35-year-old mother, faces charges of attempted felony murder and child abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say that Sousa admitted to delivering the baby, placing her in a white plastic bag with household trash, and leaving her in a dumpster at an apartment complex near Boca Entrada Boulevard on May 8.

Sousa also told the detectives that she returned to the dumpster twice to make sure the baby was dead. However, she did not get close because there were other people nearby, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two people discovered the crying baby and called the authorities.

A judge denied Sousa bond at a court hearing in May.

Under Florida’s “Safe Haven” law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

Fire Rescue will then transport the child to the nearest hospital for medical care. Eighteen newborns have been turned over since the program was introduced in Palm Beach County in 2000.