Newborn Found In West Boca Dumpster

Palm Beach County Sheriffs responded to an apartment complex on Boca Entrada Boulevard just south of Palmetto Park Rd. and 441 after two citizens made a shocking find just before 9:00 AM Wednesday morning.

The pair were walking in the Alister Boca Raton Apartments when they heard what sounded like a baby crying and discovered the newborn inside a nearby dumpster.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

PBSO spokeswoman Terri Barbera says detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information in urged to called Palm Beach County Crimestoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.