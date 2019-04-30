Newest Case of MRSA Detected at Jupiter Elementary School

Officials with the Palm Beach County School District are confirming that MRSA has been detected at a third school Monday.

The Principal of Jupiter Elementary school sent out a robocall to parents reporting that a person who occasionally visits the school has been diagnosed with the bacterial virus:

“I was recently informed that a person who occasionally visits the Jupiter Elementary School campus, and has very limited movement within our school. was diagnosed with MRSA (Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus).

According to the CDC, this is an infection that is transmitted primarily through skin-to-skin contact and by contact with surfaces that have come into contact with someone else’s infection.

Out of an abundance of caution, the School District is taking swift and thorough action.

Beginning this afternoon, The Department of Environmental and Conservation Services will scrub and sanitize portions of our campus that this person may have visited.

The sanitizing method that will be used is the protocol dictated by the Florida Department of Health. This sanitation effort will be completed before the start of school tomorrow.

In general, it’s a good idea to be aware of what MRSA is and how to prevent infection.

The school district also provided some tips and advice for parents.

Advice For Parents

How can I protect my family from MRSA skin infections?

Know the signs of MRSA skin infections and get treated early

Keep cuts and scrapes clean and covered

Encourage good hygiene such as cleaning hands regularly

Discourage sharing of personal items such as towels and razors.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Most staph skin infections, including MRSA, appear as a bump or infected area on the skin that may be:

Red

Swollen

Painful

Warm to the touch

Full of pus or other drainage

Accompanied by a fever

For additional information about MRSA visit:

Parents, as always, thank you for your support. Please call or email me with any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Nicole Daly

Principal, Jupiter Elementary School”

While the unspecified person was said to only have access to certain areas of the school, officials have sanitized the school as a precaution.

Other cases of MRSA have been reported at William T. Dwyer High School and at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach.