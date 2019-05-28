Newspaper deliveryman recovering after being shot five times

A newspaper deliveryman is now recovering the hospital after he was shot five times while on his route.

The incident occurred in Seattle, Washington over the weekend.

According to the report, Travis Zimmerman was on his delivery route when all of a sudden gunfire erupted all around him. Thankfully he was on the phone with his partner, Amy Walker at the time, who called the police.

“I was on the phone with him when everything happened, so the kids and I heard everything while it was going on,” she said.

“I heard gunshots, and he started screaming. “Call the cops! I was shot in the face!”

Zimmerman was rushed to the hospital with several broken bones and at at least five bullets lounged in his face and leg.

He is now in the intensive care unit where he has had one surgery and is scheduled to undergo at least two others. After his surgery, Zimmerman will be wheelchair bond for at least six months according to doctors.

Authorities are reporting that they have not found the shooter and do not currently have any suspects.

Walker, who also runs the same paper route, says she has since quit her job because without Zimmerman she would have to bring her two very young children on the route with her and she does not feel safe.