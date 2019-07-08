NHC: 80% Chance of Tropical Depression Forming in the Gulf

It has been so quiet in the tropics that we almost forgot it was hurricane season in Florida.

Now there are rumblings that a named storm could pop up fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, there’s a 80% chance that a tropical depression could form by the end of the week in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida.

A tropical depression could form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This system could also produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern US Gulf Coast. For more info go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. Local info at: https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/D4r1dVu05k — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 7, 2019

If it develops into a storm it will be named Tropical Storm Barry. The increased odds that it will develop are due to warm water temperatures near the panhandle.

The system is expected to bring us wet weather.