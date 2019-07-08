NHC: 80% Chance of Tropical Depression Forming in the Gulf

It has been so quiet in the tropics that we almost forgot it was hurricane season in Florida.
Now there are rumblings that a named storm could pop up fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.
According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, there’s a 80% chance that a tropical depression could form by the end of the week in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida.

If it develops into a storm it will be named Tropical Storm Barry. The increased odds that it will develop are due to warm water temperatures near the panhandle.

The system is expected to bring us wet weather.

