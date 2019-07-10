NHC: Hurricane Barry to Hit Gulf Coast Saturday

A Category 1 Hurricane is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Saturday. Right now the system, which is not named yet, has maximum sustained winds of 30mph. Once winds are clocked over 39mph then the system will be called Tropical Storm Barry.

On the forecast track, it is expected to approach the Central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as a potential hurricane. Next name on the list is Barry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #stormstation pic.twitter.com/ux7WxEE8Qs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2019

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast shows the formation of Hurricane Barry out of a tropical depression moving west-southwest around eight-miles-per-hour. Barry is predicted to hit Saturday evening near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The cone of the storm shows Barry also hitting Texas.