NHC Monitoring Tropical Disturbance in Gulf

We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance located in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This is approximately 900 miles to the WSW of West Palm Beach. The system is currently stationary. Although showers and storms have flared up during the day, the center remains stretched out and elongated.

There remains a 60% chance for the system to become the next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Barry within the next 5 days.

Computer models move the system along the Northeast Mexico and Texas coast through the mid to late week. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely in those areas.

SHARE