NHC Monitoring Tropical Disturbance in Gulf

We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance located in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This is approximately 900 miles to the WSW of West Palm Beach. The system is currently stationary. Although showers and storms have flared up during the day, the center remains stretched out and elongated.

There remains a 60% chance for the system to become the next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Barry within the next 5 days.

8AM Tropical Weather outlook: The Hurricane Center now says the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of cyclone development (Medium Potential). Regardless of development, this system will likely bring heavy rain to E. Mexico, Texas and the SE. @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/1cRWAqTa0S — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) June 4, 2019

Good Monday! We're still monitoring that Gulf of Mexico tropical disturbance. I've got the latest spaghetti plots. Also, a look at our heat and rain chances through the week into next weekend. Let me know your thoughts & questions! Plz share. @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/n47jYfV1qM — Michael Ehrenberg (@MichaelCBS12) June 3, 2019

Computer models move the system along the Northeast Mexico and Texas coast through the mid to late week. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely in those areas.